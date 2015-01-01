Autonomous is the world’s leader in affordable office furniture design, manufacturing, and assembly. Since our start in 2015, we’ve designed and made technology-enabled standing desks, ergonomic chairs, ergonomic stools, and much more to help the American workforce (and now the worldwide workforce) work smarter. In addition, as a young business, we believe in keeping our prices fair so that other young companies can have access to high quality office products without breaking their furniture budget. Our office furniture is designed to help employees reach their maximum productivity potential, increase happiness, and promote healthy office habits. If your office needs furniture that’s specifically designed for the long hours in startups, consulting, banking, technology, and more than this is the furniture designed to provide the support your team needs to go the distance. Speak with one of our highly trained furniture specialists in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco to find the right office furniture solutions for your space. We ship all over the US and to over sixty countries worldwide. Get started working smarter with Autonomous today!
Where do you spend most of your time during the week? Where do you need to get the most done? Where do you interact with the largest number of people? In the office. The modern office (whether it be a local, global, distributed, or virtual office) is central to modern life as technology takes over more and more of the world, yet it isn’t really modern when closely examined. Office concepts and workflows haven’t been updated for hundreds of years and have very little data to back existence. Sadly, most of the office structure and design falls into the, “this is how it’s always been done” category. But the time to change that is now, the time to innovate the smart office is now. At Autonomous, we believe in an office of the future that helps the world's smartest people work smarter. As the first smart office company, our team of software engineers, hardware engineers, visual designers, and product creators are making technology powered office products that re-think working and productivity for the smallest seed-stage start-ups to the largest publicly traded corporations. We started with an adjustable standing desk, but quickly added the best ergonomic office chair, office stool, tabletop standing desk, and even a cardboard standing desk converter. All products designed to improve your productivity and happiness at work. But, this is just the start. Follow our journey to bring the office of tomorrow to today.
