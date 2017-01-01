Highlights: Motorized height adjustable table - top desk turns your desk into a standing desk.

top desk turns your desk into a standing desk. Easily movable between desks to share within the office.

Equipped with secure monitor arm making it easy to fasten your screen at different heights.

Suitable for all LCD screens between 18” - 28” and the VESA monitor mount of 3 - 4 inches.

Fully adjustable double-tier desk allows you to tailor the surfaces to suit you.

Smart Keypad memorizes your favorite presets so you can move easily between sitting and standing at the touch of a button.

Unparalleled performance with advanced electric motor system and noise cancelling engineering.

Height range of 6 - 23 inches.

Designed to carry all desktop computers with a maximum weight of 33Ibs.

Now anyone can stand at work. We took what’s at the heart of the original SmartDesk and reengineered it to bring you the first ever electric table-top standing desk. SmartDesk mini turns any desk into an automatic standing desk. Now you can take autonomy over your workspace and enhance your health, focus and productivity at the office.

Minimal design. With the signature minimal design of the original SmartDesk, the SmartDesk mini offers a clean and simple aesthetic for a tidy mind.

Work smarter and be more productive. Move seamlessly between sitting and standing throughout the day to tackle sedentary working and improve your mobility and circulation — work healthier, happier and be more productive!

All the original SmartDesk features. Our Smart Keypad memorizes your favorite heights so that you can move smoothly between sitting and standing at the touch of a button.

Advanced technologies. Enhanced electric motor and noise canceling engineering for movement that is both silent and secure.

Specifications 32" Width x 23" Depth Height range of the top level: 6 - 23 inches Height range of the lower level (keyboard tray): 1/2 - 18 inches Handles up to 33 lbs (15 kgs)

Equipped with secure monitor arm with maximum height of 43 inches VESA monitor mount for 3 inches and 4 inches. Suitable for LCD Screen sizes 18" - 28".



